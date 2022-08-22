Astros Prospect Temple Named FCL Pitcher of the Week

Skip to main content

Astros Prospect Temple Named Florida Complex League Pitcher of the Week

The Houston Astros received back-to-back weeks of Florida Complex League Player of the Week honors.

Minor League Baseball named Houston Astros prospect Austin Temple the Florida Complex League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The 2022 undrafted free agent has made three appearances since receiving his assignment to the FCL Astros Blue on Aug. 11.

Temple has been reassigned to the FCL Astros Orange since, and in the last week, the righty accounted for six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, two hits and a hit batter between two outings.

The 22-year-old has totaled seven innings in Florida with 10 strikeouts. Temple didn't allow a base runner prior to this week. 

Three 2022 draft picks received promotions Monday to Single-A Fayetteville — Nolan DeVos, A.J. Blubaugh and Tyler Guilfoil. The righties were selected in the fifth, seventh and eighth rounds, respectively. 

