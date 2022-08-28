Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect Batista Logs Five No-Hit Innings in High-A Debut

Edinson Batista struck out five and walked five in his start for the Asheville Tourists on Saturday.

After being promoted to High-A Asheville on Monday, Houston Astros prospect Edinson Batista made his debut for the Tourists in a start Saturday. The righty worked five no-hit innings en route to an 11-3 win.

Batista threw 73 pitches, 37 for strikes, to the Winston-Salem Dash. The 20-year-old collected five strikeouts to his five walks issued, and his pitch efficiency wasn't on full display despite his scoreless outing.

Sixteenth-round pick Tim Borden II appeared in his third game for the Tourists since he was promoted earlier this week from the Florida Complex League. Skipping Single-A Fayetteville, Borden went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk out of the seventh-hole.

