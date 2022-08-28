Houston Astros Prospect Batista Logs Five No-Hit Innings in High-A Debut
After being promoted to High-A Asheville on Monday, Houston Astros prospect Edinson Batista made his debut for the Tourists in a start Saturday. The righty worked five no-hit innings en route to an 11-3 win.
Batista threw 73 pitches, 37 for strikes, to the Winston-Salem Dash. The 20-year-old collected five strikeouts to his five walks issued, and his pitch efficiency wasn't on full display despite his scoreless outing.
Sixteenth-round pick Tim Borden II appeared in his third game for the Tourists since he was promoted earlier this week from the Florida Complex League. Skipping Single-A Fayetteville, Borden went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk out of the seventh-hole.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Read More
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!