Astros' Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10

Houston Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys announced Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley as their Thursday starter.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys announced Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley as their Thursday starter.

Forrest Whitley is slated for his third Triple-A start since his return from Tommy John surgery Thursday for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The righty last pitched July 10 before exiting in the second inning with upper-right bicep inflammation.

Whitley has thrown 11 1/3 minor league innings in 2022 across five starts between the Florida Complex League, Single-A and Triple-A. In his last outing, the 24-year-old was cruising, retiring five of the first six batters he faced — one via a strikeout.

At this point in the season, Whitley will most likely not see a September call up given his limited time and abrupt injury in Sugar Land this season. The 2016 first-round selection turns 25 in September as he stands nearly seven years in the system.

