Astros' Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10

Houston Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
Forrest Whitley is slated for his third Triple-A start since his return from Tommy John surgery Thursday for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The righty last pitched July 10 before exiting in the second inning with upper-right bicep inflammation.
Whitley has thrown 11 1/3 minor league innings in 2022 across five starts between the Florida Complex League, Single-A and Triple-A. In his last outing, the 24-year-old was cruising, retiring five of the first six batters he faced — one via a strikeout.
At this point in the season, Whitley will most likely not see a September call up given his limited time and abrupt injury in Sugar Land this season. The 2016 first-round selection turns 25 in September as he stands nearly seven years in the system.
