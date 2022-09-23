Report: Astros Prospect Whitley Scratched With Shoulder Discomfort

Report: Houston Astros Prospect Whitley Scratched With Shoulder Discomfort
Former top prospect Forrest Whitley battles another road block in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Forrest Whitley can't seem to catch a break. Returning from Tommy John surgery, the Houston Astros pitching prospect has seen ups and downs for Triple-A Sugar Land, but right shoulder discomfort was the latest bump in the road.
Whitley was scratched from his Thursday start, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander faced shoulder inflammation that ended his July 10 start early, leaving a 25-day gap between his second start in Sugar Land and his next.
On the season, Whitley has pitched 33 innings across 10 appearances, eight being starts, to a 7.09 ERA with the Space Cowboys. The righty has struck out 36 batters to his 25 walks, yielding two home runs.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter
Scroll to continue
Read More
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!