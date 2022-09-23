Report: Astros Prospect Whitley Scratched With Shoulder Discomfort

Forrest Whitley can't seem to catch a break. Returning from Tommy John surgery, the Houston Astros pitching prospect has seen ups and downs for Triple-A Sugar Land, but right shoulder discomfort was the latest bump in the road.

Whitley was scratched from his Thursday start, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander faced shoulder inflammation that ended his July 10 start early, leaving a 25-day gap between his second start in Sugar Land and his next.

On the season, Whitley has pitched 33 innings across 10 appearances, eight being starts, to a 7.09 ERA with the Space Cowboys. The righty has struck out 36 batters to his 25 walks, yielding two home runs.

