Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Prospect Whitley Scratched With Shoulder Discomfort

Former top prospect Forrest Whitley battles another road block in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Forrest Whitley can't seem to catch a break. Returning from Tommy John surgery, the Houston Astros pitching prospect has seen ups and downs for Triple-A Sugar Land, but right shoulder discomfort was the latest bump in the road.

Whitley was scratched from his Thursday start, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander faced shoulder inflammation that ended his July 10 start early, leaving a 25-day gap between his second start in Sugar Land and his next.

On the season, Whitley has pitched 33 innings across 10 appearances, eight being starts, to a 7.09 ERA with the Space Cowboys. The righty has struck out 36 batters to his 25 walks, yielding two home runs. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_14490835
Prospects

Report: Astros Prospect Whitley Scratched With Shoulder Discomfort

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19092664
Game Day

Verlander Records 20th Quality Start, Astros Fall to Orioles

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19073160
Opinions

Maldonado is on a Tear for the Astros

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19088024
News

Tucker Reaches Major Offensive Milestone

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19088222
Game Day

How to Watch Astros at Orioles: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19087464
Game Day

Hometown Kids: Tucker, McCullers Power Series Sweep for Astros Over Rays

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_13755256
News

Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19078724
News

Altuve One Leadoff Home Run Shy of Astros Record

By Kenny Van Doren