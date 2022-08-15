Astros Prospect Loperfido Named SAL Player of the Week

Skip to main content
Houston Astros Prospect Loperfido Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

Minor League Baseball announced Monday Joey Loperfido was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for Aug. 8-14.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Joey Loperfido continues to put on a show for High-A Asheville. The Houston Astros' 2021 seventh-round pick was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Loperfido went 8-for-17 last week with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI in five games for the Tourists. The 23-year-old is slashing .400/.513/.733 since his Aug. 1 promotion to High-A.

On the season, the lefty has a combined .908 OPS and 11 home runs between the Tourists and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Off to a hot start in High-A, Loperfido won't see a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi anytime soon. But he will almost certainly play out his early months of the 2023 season with the Hooks.

