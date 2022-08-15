Astros Prospect Loperfido Named SAL Player of the Week

Houston Astros Prospect Loperfido Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week
Joey Loperfido continues to put on a show for High-A Asheville. The Houston Astros' 2021 seventh-round pick was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball on Monday.
Loperfido went 8-for-17 last week with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI in five games for the Tourists. The 23-year-old is slashing .400/.513/.733 since his Aug. 1 promotion to High-A.
On the season, the lefty has a combined .908 OPS and 11 home runs between the Tourists and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Off to a hot start in High-A, Loperfido won't see a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi anytime soon. But he will almost certainly play out his early months of the 2023 season with the Hooks.
