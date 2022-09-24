Astros Prospect Lee Powers Two Home Runs for Space Cowboys

Houston Astros Prospect Lee Powers Two Home Runs for Sugar Land Space Cowboys
Since his option in early August, Korey Lee has pieced together memorable games for Triple-A Sugar Land. The Houston Astros' top-10 prospect tallied his second multi-home run game of the season Friday for the Space Cowboys.
In the opening frame, Lee clubbed a two-run home run, adding a solo shot to leadoff the sixth inning. The righty's 24th and 25th home runs of the season now rank him seventh in the Pacific Coast League in the category.
Over the course of the season, Lee has slashed .239/.307/.489 with 20 doubles, 76 RBI and a .945 OPS since Aug. 2. Yainer Díaz is blocking Lee's path to a September call-up while the Triple-A season comes to a close Wednesday.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
Read More
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!