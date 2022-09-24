Astros Prospect Lee Powers Two Home Runs for Space Cowboys

Since his option in early August, Korey Lee has pieced together memorable games for Triple-A Sugar Land. The Houston Astros' top-10 prospect tallied his second multi-home run game of the season Friday for the Space Cowboys.

In the opening frame, Lee clubbed a two-run home run, adding a solo shot to leadoff the sixth inning. The righty's 24th and 25th home runs of the season now rank him seventh in the Pacific Coast League in the category.

Over the course of the season, Lee has slashed .239/.307/.489 with 20 doubles, 76 RBI and a .945 OPS since Aug. 2. Yainer Díaz is blocking Lee's path to a September call-up while the Triple-A season comes to a close Wednesday.

