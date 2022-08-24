Astros Prospect Ullola Tosses Five No-Hit Innings in Relief

Miguel Ullola piggybacked Valente Bellozo in Tuesday's contest for Single-A Fayetteville. The Houston Astros' farmhand surrendered one run across five no-hit innings.

The Charleston River Dogs crossed home in the sixth innings against Ullola in a small-ball frame. Ullola walked Brock Jones on four pitches before Jones then stole second base.

Jones stole third base two batters later, before scoring on a ground out to spoil a dominant line from Ullola. Nevertheless, the right-hander carved through 10 hitters in five innings, allowing just three baserunners.

MLB Pipeline ranked Ullola the Astros' 20th-best prospect. The 20-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 14.59 K/9 on the year across 61 2/3 innings for the Woodpeckers.

Jose Alvarez exited Saturday's contest in the eighth with an undisclosed injury but made his return to the Woodpeckers on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was then promoted to High-A Asheville.

The Woodpeckers now roster three catchers in Collin Price, Ryan Wrobleski and John Garcia — who was promoted Wednesday. All three players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and have shown flashes of positional versatility.

