Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect Ullola Tosses Five No-Hit Innings in Relief

Houston Astros prospect Miguel Ullola surrendered one run through five no-hit innings for Single-A Fayetteville.

Miguel Ullola piggybacked Valente Bellozo in Tuesday's contest for Single-A Fayetteville. The Houston Astros' farmhand surrendered one run across five no-hit innings.

The Charleston River Dogs crossed home in the sixth innings against Ullola in a small-ball frame. Ullola walked Brock Jones on four pitches before Jones then stole second base. 

Jones stole third base two batters later, before scoring on a ground out to spoil a dominant line from Ullola. Nevertheless, the right-hander carved through 10 hitters in five innings, allowing just three baserunners.

MLB Pipeline ranked Ullola the Astros' 20th-best prospect. The 20-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 14.59 K/9 on the year across 61 2/3 innings for the Woodpeckers.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Jose Alvarez exited Saturday's contest in the eighth with an undisclosed injury but made his return to the Woodpeckers on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was then promoted to High-A Asheville. 

The Woodpeckers now roster three catchers in Collin Price, Ryan Wrobleski and John Garcia — who was promoted Wednesday. All three players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and have shown flashes of positional versatility. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18082920
Prospects

Astros Prospect Ullola Tosses Five No-Hit Innings in Relief

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18698278
Prospects

Astros' Lee Plates Three Home Runs for Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18745946
News

Astros Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18913517
Opinions

Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18916281
Game Day

Verlander Tosses Six No-Hit Innings; Astros Rout Twins in Correa's Return

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18912246
Opinions

Former Astros Shortstop Correa Returns to Houston for First Time Since Departure

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18862730
News

Neris Has Been on a Journey With His Splitter

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_16272012
News

Astros' Bermudez Claimed Off Waivers by Giants

By Kenny Van Doren