Astros Prospect León Benefits from New Rule, Swats Home Run

In the first inning of Wednesday's contest for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Pedro León was called out on strikes, but a new system in Minor League Baseball overruled the pitch in his favor.

León struck the next pitch 375 feet, 105 mph for a three-run home run, marking his 15th on the season and first off the injured list. The righty scored Jake Meyers and Taylor Jones with two outs, but the Space Cowboys fell short, 9-7.

León returned to Sugar Land on Aug. 28 from the injured list after suffering a small fracture in his face earlier in the month. The 24-year-old is 4-for-10 with one home run, three RBI, three walks and three strikeouts since his return. He has started one game in center field.

