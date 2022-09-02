Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect León Benefits from New Rule, Swats Home Run

Pedro León clubbed his first home run after coming off the injured list Thursday for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

In the first inning of Wednesday's contest for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Pedro León was called out on strikes, but a new system in Minor League Baseball overruled the pitch in his favor.

León struck the next pitch 375 feet, 105 mph for a three-run home run, marking his 15th on the season and first off the injured list. The righty scored Jake Meyers and Taylor Jones with two outs, but the Space Cowboys fell short, 9-7.

León returned to Sugar Land on Aug. 28 from the injured list after suffering a small fracture in his face earlier in the month. The 24-year-old is 4-for-10 with one home run, three RBI, three walks and three strikeouts since his return. He has started one game in center field. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue

Read More

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_16107617
Prospects

Astros Prospect León Benefits from New Rule, Swats Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18315004
News

Astros' Taylor Returns to Rehab Assignment in Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17966454
News

Astros Select Brown, Diaz; DFA Goodrum, Solomon

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18951175
News

Astros' Mancini to Play for Team Italy in World Baseball Classic

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16710355
News

Report: Astros' Contract Offer to Conforto Wasn't "Accurate"

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16765855
News

Astros' James Continues Strikeout Parade in Third Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18527933
Prospects

Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_17900790
News

Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants

By Kenny Van Doren