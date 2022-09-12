Astros Prospect Dubin Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

Since his return from the injured list on Aug. 15, Shawn Dubin has been lights out. The Houston Astros prospect earned Player of the Week honors in the Pacific Coast League for Sept. 5-11.

Dubin made two starts in the past week, both of four innings. The righty issued just one walk and surrendered three hits to 10 strikeouts. His Tuesday start also fell on his 27th birthday, on which he made his best appearance in a four-inning sample this season with six strikeouts.

Since mid-August, Dubin has made five appearances for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, striking out 18 batters in 16 innings of work. The righty has pitched to an almost unbelievable 12.46 K/9 on the season.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!