Houston Astros Prospect Bellezo Strikes Out 10 Over Five Relief Innings
In his final appearance for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers this season, Valente Bellozo made a statement. Returning from an injury that held him out in 2021 and delayed the start to his 2021 season, Bellozo made a case to start next season in High-A.
The 22 year old tossed five one-hit innings for the Woodpeckers, striking out a season-high 10 batters and issuing one walk. Bellezo improved his ERA to 1.73 in his 10th appearance since he was activated from the injured list on July 8.
Garrett McGowan plated a walk-off double for the Woodpeckers in the 11th inning, securing Bellezo's third win of the year. The 17th-round pick has nine hits on the year for Fayetteville, and three of them have gone for extra bases.
Bellezo was highly touted during the 2019 season while named a Baseball America Short-Season All-Star. If High-A Asheville clinches a postseason spot this weekend, Bellezo could be under consideration for a promotion if able to fit into the the Tourists' pitching plans.
If not, Bellezo should start next season in Asheville. The right-hander would climb to Corpus Christi at his current rate, making a case to see Sugar Land by season's end for an extra outing.
