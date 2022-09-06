Astros Second-Round Pick Melton Named to Prospect Team of the Week

Jacob Melton put on a show this week for Single-A Fayetteville. The Houston Astros' 2022 second-round pick was named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week for Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.

Against the Down East Wood Ducks, Melton slashed .429/.571/.857 through six games with two home runs and three doubles. The lefty outfielder drove home four runs and scored five of his own while walking six times to his seven strikeouts.

Melton slapped two of his four home runs in affiliated baseball this past week — one being for 432 feet at 107 mph. The Oregon State product also plated his first four-hit game this past week.

Former Astros prospect Enmanuel Valdez was also named to the team of the week. Traded to the Boston Red Sox with Wilyer Abreu for Christian Vázquez, Valdez has continued his impressive play at the dish, slashing .417/.482/.917 with seven extra-base hits this past week.

