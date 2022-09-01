Houston Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run
Jacob Melton slammed a changeup an estimated 432 feet at 107 mph Wednesday for Single-A Fayetteville.
After four starts without a hit in the Florida Coast League, Jacob Melton found his stride in Single-A. The Houston Astros' 2022 second-round pick received his promotion to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Aug. 13 and has since put on a show.
Melton went 4-for-4 on a career-best Wednesday night with a home run, two doubles and a walk. The lefty's home run was cranked an expected 432 feet with a 107 mph exit velocity.
The game didn't provide a video broadcast, leaving the spectacle blessed to those in attendance. The home run marked Melton's third for the Woodpeckers with his slash line improving to .351/.415/.596 through 14 games played in affiliated ball.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue
Read More
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!