Astros Second-Rounder Melton Launches Monstrous Home Run

After four starts without a hit in the Florida Coast League, Jacob Melton found his stride in Single-A. The Houston Astros' 2022 second-round pick received his promotion to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Aug. 13 and has since put on a show.

Melton went 4-for-4 on a career-best Wednesday night with a home run, two doubles and a walk. The lefty's home run was cranked an expected 432 feet with a 107 mph exit velocity.

The game didn't provide a video broadcast, leaving the spectacle blessed to those in attendance. The home run marked Melton's third for the Woodpeckers with his slash line improving to .351/.415/.596 through 14 games played in affiliated ball.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!