Houston Astros Top Prospect Perez to Finish Season Out in Sugar Land

After an oblique injury held him out over a month, Joe Perez made a resurgent return for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Triple-A Sugar Land is all that remains on the Houston Astros' minor-league schedule. With the Space Cowboys playing consecutive games until next Wednesday's season finale, only one prospect received a promotion from Double-A: Joe Perez.

Following 11 rehab games, the Astros' top-10 prospect finished out his 51 games post-injury slashing .282/.348/.427 with five home runs, 15 doubles and 24 RBI. The righty also walked 20 times to his 53 strikeouts.

Perez made his Major League debut in early April, being called up before his first Double-A contest to be depth in lieu of Yuli Gurriel, who was placed on the paternity list. The 40-man rostered position player was recalled a second time in April, but only had one at-bat total.

Perez was promoted to the Space Cowboys on Tuesday and made his debut Wednesday batting sixth and playing third base. With a week left on the docket, the 23-year-old will finish out the season with the affiliate he likely starts next season with.

