Report: First-Round Pick Gilbert Sustained a Forearm Contusion

The Houston Astros announced to reporters Sunday Drew Gilbert suffered a right-forearm contusion. The first-round pick was carted off in a Single-A game Saturday after colliding with the center-field wall.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have not placed Gilbert on the minor league injured list. In lieu of Gilbert, the Woodpeckers are starting second-round pick Jacob Melton in center field Sunday.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!