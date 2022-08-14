Report: First-Round Pick Gilbert Sustained a Forearm Contusion

Skip to main content
Report: Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Sustained a Forearm Contusion

The Houston Astros announced Sunday Drew Gilbert left with a right-forearm contusion in Saturday's Single-A game.

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Astros announced to reporters Sunday Drew Gilbert suffered a right-forearm contusion. The first-round pick was carted off in a Single-A game Saturday after colliding with the center-field wall.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have not placed Gilbert on the minor league injured list. In lieu of Gilbert, the Woodpeckers are starting second-round pick Jacob Melton in center field Sunday. 

