Report: First-Round Pick Gilbert Sustained a Forearm Contusion

Report: Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Sustained a Forearm Contusion
The Houston Astros announced Sunday Drew Gilbert left with a right-forearm contusion in Saturday's Single-A game.
The Houston Astros announced to reporters Sunday Drew Gilbert suffered a right-forearm contusion. The first-round pick was carted off in a Single-A game Saturday after colliding with the center-field wall.
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have not placed Gilbert on the minor league injured list. In lieu of Gilbert, the Woodpeckers are starting second-round pick Jacob Melton in center field Sunday.
