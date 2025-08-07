Inside the Astros

Disappointing Astros Stars Turning Their Season Around at the Right Time

These Houston Astros stars are finding a groove at the perfect time after the trade deadline.

Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are finally getting back on the right path after a tough stretch of games, and some formerly struggling stars turning things around have played a large part in it.

Through 114 games, the Astros sit atop the AL West with a 64-50 record and a three -game lead over the Seattle Mariners. They've been able to do that while being injured and then dealing with a handful of underperforming stars.

Now, almost a week past the trade deadline, those struggling stars are beginning to turn things around and the new acquisitions have gotten off to hot starts. If these players can stay hot, the sky is the limit for Houston.

C Yainer Diaz

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz celebrates as he runs in batting gea
Jul 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Diaz was never really known for his defense, but his bat was always able to keep him in the lineup. He posted a .293/.318/.478 slash line over his first two seasons, which is fantastic production for a catcher.

This year, Diaz has been the worst defensive catcher in baseball and has had immense struggles at the plate to add insult to injury. Over his first 85 games of the year, he had posted just a .239/.268/.381 slash line with 10 home runs and 34 RBI.

Something clicked in early July, though. Since July 2, he has looked much closer to his normal self with a .300/.327/.550 slash line with six home runs and 16 RBI in 27 games.

1B Christian Walker

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker celebrates in the dugou
Jul 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

First base has plagued the Astros for years. Bringing in Walker this offseason, it felt like they would finally be able to set and forget a slugger there. He was one of the more reliable hitters in baseball over the past few years.

He has followed a similar trajectory to Diaz this year. He was quite disappointing to start, but has turned a corner since July. Over his past 27 games, Walker has slashed .299/.353/.486 with five home runs and 22 RBI.

Even if he starts to regress a little bit from that rate, finding a middle ground would even be enough to push this offsense to the next level once they are healthy.

Honorable Mention: Jesus Sanchez

Houston Astros star Jesus Sanchez celebrates in a gray unifor
Aug 4, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Jesus Sanchez (4) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sanchez is an honorable mention because he didn't necessarily disappoint in the same sense. Adding a career 100 OPS+ hitter wasn't exactly was Houston fans hoped for at the deadline, but Sanchez has quickly proved the doubters wrong.

He is an athletic lefty slugger that should fit perfectly into this lineup. Over his first five games in an Astros uniform, he has slashed .300/.333/.450 with an RBI and three doubles. Houston will need him to keep this pace down the stretch.

