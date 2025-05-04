Houston Astros Need Struggling Slugger to Rebound After Awful Start
The Houston Astros are 17-15 heading into Sunday and they are looking for the three-game series win over the Chicago White Sox.
The Astros have some good news on the horizon as Lance McCullers Jr is on track to make his return to the mound on Sunday. There is still a lot of work to be done, though.
Specifically, the Astros need their offense to start producing significantly more than they are at the moment.
Houston ranks 16th in batting average, 18th in OPS, 21st in home runs and 19th in runs scored. The Astros have allowed the fourth-fewest runs on the mound, but their run differential is just +14.
One of the biggest hitters that have underperformed is Christian Walker.
Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with Houston this offseason. At the time, the signing seemed to be one of the biggest acquisitions of the entire offseason.
The first baseman has won three Gold Glove awards in the last three years, so the Astros knew they were getting a solid defensive player. However, Houston thought the right-handed batter would be able to produce more offensively.
In his first season with the Astros, Walker is slashing .190/.266/.345 with four home runs, nine RBI and 38 strikeouts in 31 games played.
Among first baseman with at least 90 plate appearances this year, Walker has the 10th-lowest WAR and the 11th-lowest wRC+.
The problem with Walker's inability to produce this year is Houston does not have anybody they can replace him with.
Shay Whitcomb is the main first baseman in Triple-A. He is slashing .259/.341/.522 with six home runs, 17 RBI and 13 doubles in 31 games played. But, Houston does not seem to be interested in giving the 26-year-old another shot at the big league level.
Last year, Whitcomb slashed .220/.304/.293 with no home runs and one run scored in 20 games played. He was ultimately ineffective in his short time at the big league level.
The Astros can try to slide Isaac Parades over to first base, while moving Cam Smith back to the hot corner. However, Walker is an important player and the Astros need him to get it going if they are going to compete for the American League West crown.
The overall truth is Houston can not afford to lose Walker. He is an excellent defensive player and his bat is one of the best if he gets hot. Getting him to turn his season around should be the biggest point of emphasis for the team.