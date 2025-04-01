A's Add Lefty to Bullpen Mix
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Ahead of the A's home opener in West Sacramento, the team made a roster move. After claiming Angel Perdomo from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, he was added to the Athletics' 26-man squad on Monday, since he is out of options.
To clear space for Perdomo, the A's optioned Hogan Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Before Monday's game, manager Mark Kotsay said that Perdomo would likely face both lefties and righties, as southpaw T.J. McFarland is more of the matchup left-hander in the bullpen.
Perdomo hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2023 after he needed Tommy John surgery late that season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He held a 3.72 ERA across 29 innings of work that season in Pittsburgh.
Following the surgery, he was selected off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, where he would spend the 2024 campaign rehabbing. He began camp with Atlanta, tossing 8.1 innings and holding a 2.16 ERA. He also walked four and struck out six in that span.
Two weeks into March, Atlanta traded him to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations, and he made two appearances for them during the spring as well, but they ultimately decided to place him on waivers, which is how he ended up in West Sacramento on Monday.