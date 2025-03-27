A's Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
The Athletics have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2025, their first of at least three in West Sacramento after departing Oakland in 2024.
In addition to the roster announcement, the team also placed left-hander Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day IL, which was expected, as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The move cleared a spot for former first-round pick Max Muncy on the 40-man roster. Waldichuk is expected to return sometime this summer.
The A's also announced that second baseman Zack Gelof (hand), lefty Brady Basso (strained left shoulder), third baseman Brett Harris (oblique), and righty Michel Otañez (right shoulder sprain) have been placed on the injured list. Harris and Gelof are on the 10-day IL, while Basso and Otañez are on the 15-day.
The full roster is below, including relief pitcher Michael Kelly, who is still serving his year-long suspension for gambling. He does not count against the team's 40-man roster.
There are no big surprises on the roster, given who was still in camp with the A's after the last round of cuts about a week and a half ago. Jhonny Pereda officially claimed the backup catcher spot, and Max Schuemann made the club as a utility player.
Schuemann's inclusion wasn't a huge surprise, since the A's coaching staff made clear how much they enjoy having him around last season. He also filled in incredibly well at shortstop last July, having the best month of his young career. He's a versatile player that give the A's roster options.
Now that the roster is set, it's time for games to begin.