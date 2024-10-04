A's Brent Rooker Undergoes Surgery
During the end-of-season Zoom call with the media, A's GM David Forst let it be known that DH Brent Rooker had undergone right forearm extensor surgery on Tuesday, after the season ended. This is something that Rooker had been dealing with during the second half of the season, and he still hit .295 with a .359 OBP and 18 home runs in 62 games after the break.
Forst also said that Rooker is expected to be ready for Spring Training in February.
There was also discussion about this being the reason that Rooker didn't play in the outfield much as the season went on, and with the surgery now complete, seeing Rook return to left field could be back on the table as the team heads to Sacramento.
While that may not seem like a big deal, with all of the chatter about how hot the playing surface will be next season, players may need a rest more often, and having Rooker available to play in the field should provide some extra flexibility for manager Mark Kotsay when he's constructing the lineup on a day-to-day basis.
It's still pretty impressive that Rooker not only played through this injury, but that he also improved by so much over is breakout season in 2023, slugging 39 home runs on the year and playing in 145 games, making him one of the best hitters in baseball in 2024.
During one of his hot streaks throughout the season, Rooker said that he still feels like there is another level for his game to reach, and perhaps reaching that level begins by playing like he did, but with a clean bill of health.