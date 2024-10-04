Inside The As

A's Brent Rooker Undergoes Surgery

Jason Burke

Sep 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the end-of-season Zoom call with the media, A's GM David Forst let it be known that DH Brent Rooker had undergone right forearm extensor surgery on Tuesday, after the season ended. This is something that Rooker had been dealing with during the second half of the season, and he still hit .295 with a .359 OBP and 18 home runs in 62 games after the break.

Forst also said that Rooker is expected to be ready for Spring Training in February.

There was also discussion about this being the reason that Rooker didn't play in the outfield much as the season went on, and with the surgery now complete, seeing Rook return to left field could be back on the table as the team heads to Sacramento.

While that may not seem like a big deal, with all of the chatter about how hot the playing surface will be next season, players may need a rest more often, and having Rooker available to play in the field should provide some extra flexibility for manager Mark Kotsay when he's constructing the lineup on a day-to-day basis.

It's still pretty impressive that Rooker not only played through this injury, but that he also improved by so much over is breakout season in 2023, slugging 39 home runs on the year and playing in 145 games, making him one of the best hitters in baseball in 2024.

During one of his hot streaks throughout the season, Rooker said that he still feels like there is another level for his game to reach, and perhaps reaching that level begins by playing like he did, but with a clean bill of health.

Published
Jason Burke
JASON BURKE

Jason is the host of the Locked on A's podcast, and the managing editor of Inside the A's. He's a new father and can't wait to take his son to his first baseball game at the Coliseum. 

Home/News