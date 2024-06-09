A's Call Up Hard-Throwing Former Arizona Diamondbacks Prospect
Ahead of Sunday's finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Oakland A's announced that they have selected the contract of right-handed reliever Michel Otañez from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his MLB debut. To make room for him on the 26-man roster, the team optioned Jack O’Loughlin back to Vegas and moved Alex Wood to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man.
Otañez signed a minor-league deal with the A's back in December and has been with the Aviators all season where he is 4-0 with save and a 3.99 ERA (3.41 FIP) in 29 1/3 innings. He has struck out 35.4% of the batters he's faced, and is also posting his lowest walk rate in Triple-A at 11.8%. In the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, he has allowed just one home run.
The 26-year-old has triple-digit fastballs--both the sinker and the four-seamer--in addition to a mid-80's slider. The trick for him will be locating his pitches. If he can do that, he should be able to have success in the big leagues.
O'Loughlin was selected from Las Vegas on May 25 and pitched three times in relief with Oakland in his Major League debut. He did not allow a run in seven innings and yielded six hits and three walks while striking out three. O’Loughlin is 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA in 10 games, eight starts, with the Aviators.
Wood was 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in nine starts when he was placed on the 15-day injured list May 15 retroactive to May 13 with left rotator cuff tendonitis.