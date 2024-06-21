A's Call Up Osvaldo Bido
The Oakland A's announced today that they have recalled right-hander Osvaldo Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas, and designated reliever Vinny Nittoli for assignment.
Bido was called up to start game two of the doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on May 8 and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings, earning the loss. He also hit a batter and struck out four. Bido totaled 50 2/3 innings with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season and held a 5.86 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP.
This season with the Aviators, Bido has started nine games and made one appearance out of the bullpen, totaling a 4.50 ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League across 48 innings. His strikeout rate has gone up from 24.3 to 27% in the minors this season, and his walk rate has ticked down from 10.8 to 7.8%.
His current role with the team will be discussed when A's manager Mark Kotsay talks with the media before tonight's game.
Vinny Nittoli, 33, came to the A's as a minor-league free agent over the off-season, last pitching with the New York Mets and their farm team in Syracuse. He was called up on June 4, and in seven games (eight innings) Nittoli held a 2.25 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP. He didn't rack up the strikeouts--he had five--but he was effective.
NIttoli also grew up in Livermore, rooting from the A's. He said that being on the mound at the Coliseum during the team's final season in Oakland is a dream come true. "It's almost surreal."