A's Could Get Stripling, Blackburn Back This Week
The Oakland A's rotation made it through the first month of the regular season unscathed, with all five pitchers staying on turn. Basically as soon as the calendar flipped, so did their luck. Both Ross Stripling (strained right elbow) and Paul Blackburn (stress reaction in his right foot) landed on the IL in May, but both could make their returns as early as this week.
Ahead of Monday's game against Houston, A's manager Mark Kotsay was asked about the possibility of both Stripling and Blackburn entering the rotation this week. "They could. There's a possibility of that if they both feel well enough to return."
Kotsay also said that both pitchers would be joining the rotation when they do make their returns, and that the club doesn't see either of them as bullpen options, even in a short-term capacity while they continue to build up their pitch counts.
We also talked to Stripling prior to the game, and while what a player says doesn't always hold true in the end, he said that the plan as he understands it would be for him to pitch on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Angels.
Stripling also joked that he saw that Angels' slugger MIke Trout is expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup on Thursday, just in time to face him. We asked how he's fared against Trout in the past, and he said, "He sees me pretty well" with a smile on his face. Trout is 7-for-14 with three home runs against Stripling in their careers.