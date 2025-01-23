A's Hire Dave Stewart as Special Assistant to Player Development
The Athletics have hired former World Series MVP and Athletics Hall of Famer Dave Stewart as a Special Assistant to Player Development for the 2025 season, the club announced Wednesday.
In this role, Stewart will assist Director of Player Development Ed Sprague in addition to other members of the baseball operations department.
During Stewart’s 16-year career, he spent eight seasons with the green and gold. Stewart made one All-Star team (1989), won three World Series championships (1981, 1989, & 1993), two ALCS MVP awards (1990 & 1993), one World Series MVP (1989), and was awarded the Roberto Clemente Humanitarian Award in 1990. Stewart was inducted into the Athletics’ inaugural Hall of Fame in 2018 and his number 34 is retired by the club.
Stewart also won 20+ games each season from 1987-1990, with each of those years coming with the A's in Oakland.
Born in Oakland and a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School, he spent six seasons in the Majors with three teams before breaking through with the A’s. The big-game pitcher went 8-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 14 Postseason starts, including two wins in the 1989 World Series when he earned MVP honors in the A’s sweep of the Giants.