A's Historic Baseball Lands in Oakland
On Sunday in Arizona, Oakland A's second baseman hit the 9,000th home run in Oakland history, which will end up being one of a number of big milestones for the franchise as their time in The Town winds down.
On Tuesday, there was a baseball hanging out in the press box, so we asked about it, since there aren't too many baseballs that make their way up to the third deck of the Coliseum. Turns out, it was the ball that Zack Gelof hit. The team offered the ball to him, but according to A's PR, "Zack said the team could have it."
After a security guard found the ball in Arizona, there was the bartering session. In exchange for the ball, we're told the fan in Arizona that caught the historic homer asked to throw out the first pitch at a game later this season. This is the fan that caught the ball in Arizona.
As you can tell, members of the press were all trying to get their own photos of the history-maker, while other members were taking pictures of those pictures.
As of right now, the team is still weighing their options with what to do with the ball moving forward. So if you were wondering what happened to that ball, it's in safe hands at the Oakland Coliseum.
