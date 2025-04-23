A's Officially Call Up Nick Kurtz, Option Max Muncy
Athletics No. 1 prospect was already in West Sacramento, so his debut on Wednesday was already expected, but he has officially been added to the big-league roster, the team announced before game two against the Texas Rangers.
In a corresponding move, the A's optioned second baseman Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas. This will presumably open up more playing time for Luis Urías at second, though we'll look to confirm that when we speak to Mark Kotsay this afternoon.
The A's also recalled right-hander Grant Holman and lefty Hogan Harris, while optioning Jacob Lopez and placing José Leclerc on the 15-day IL after he was removed from last night's game.
Holman is 1-0 and has converted each of his four save opportunities in eight relief appearances with Las Vegas. He has not allowed a run in 9.1 innings and has yielded just one hit and one walk while striking out nine. He will likely see some of the same opportunities that Leclerc received in the first month with the A's.
Harris will now serve as the second left-hander out of the bullpen, in addition to veteran T.J. McFarland, who is more of a matchup-based option. Harris will be used for length, much like he was earlier this season, and the same way Lopez had been used.
Harris is is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in six relief appearances with the Aviators.
Muncy made his MLB debut to begin the season, filling in for an injured Zack Gelof at second. He went 12-for-68 (.176) with a .211 on-base percentage in 21 games played.