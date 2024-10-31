A's pending free agents for the 2024-25 offseason
With a World Series champion being crowned last night as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, that means that it is officially time to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason, where teams will spend the entirety of the winter figuring out what their teams will look like next year. The A’s, who are coming off a 69-93 final season in Oakland, will enter a new era in Sacramento, attempting to build off of the promise shown this past season.
This year, the A’s will only have a handful of players that will be eligible for free agency, all pitchers, and will soon face tough decisions as to who they want to keep and what they would like to do with the guys that have expiring contracts. Ahead of what should be a fun and exciting winter, here are all the impending free agents for the A’s this year.
LHP Scott Alexander
Signing a one-year deal last offseason, Alexander became a backbone in the bullpen, pitching in 45 games and accumulating a 2.56 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with a 1-3 record. Alexander is very strong when facing a lefty batter and having only made $2.25 million this season and being 35-years-old, the A’s could find themselves looking at a reunion, and have him be a major part of the ‘pen in Sacramento.
RHP Trevor Gott
Gott is a tricky one. Although he did not cost the A’s that much, signing for one year at $1.5 million last offseason, he did not pitch for the team at all in 2024 due to Tommy John Surgery in early April. There’s a lot of factors with Gott, with his return from injury still TBD, a 2023 in which he struggled and finished with a 4.34 ERA and entering his age 32 season. The A’s will need to rely on veteran arms next year, but the risk for Gott may be higher than the reward.
LHP T.J. McFarland
Starting the year off in the Dodgers organization, McFarland was traded to the A’s prior to the regular season, and was quickly added to the major league roster. In 79 games out of the bullpen, McFarland went 2-4 with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, pitching 56.2 innings while striking out 39. With a salary of $850,000 and being 35-years-old, McFarland could be a guy that the A’s look to bring back, as his veteran presence in the clubhouse was reportedly a strong influence. He really took a liking to fellow Rule 5 draftee Mitch Spence throughout the year, and was always eager to sing the praises of the young guys on the team.
RHP Ross Stripling
Expected to be a big piece in the rotation, Stripling struggled in 14 starts, where he compiled a 2-11 record and a 5.72 ERA before the team moved him to the bullpen the rest of the season, following an IL stint. Things did not get much better as he finished the season with a 6.01 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 22 appearances, pitching 85.1 total innings while striking out 49.
His numbers all across the board were career worsts, however, he has had success in years past, with him being only two years removed from his best career season, and with established veterans needed in the rotation for the A’s next year, there's a chance Stripling comes back. The right-hander told A's on SI late in the year that he would be open to a reunion and pitching in Sacramento.
LHP Alex Wood
The opening day starter for the A’s this year, injuries hampered Wood's efforts to really prove himself again after two seasons of struggles, pitching in only nine games for Oakland this season and compiling a 1-3 record with a 5.26 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP while striking out 33 batters in 39.1 innings.
After his nine starts, the 33-year-old Wood was placed on the IL with left rotator cuff tendinitis in May before getting season-ending surgery on July 25. Wood’s injury issues the last few years put his productivity for future seasons in question. He'll likely find a role on a team somewhere, but it may not be with the A's.