A's Top Prospect Hits First MLB Home Run
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Jacob Wilson is in the early days of what should be a lengthy MLB career, and on Monday night he made a bit of history.
Not only was his third inning home run the first of his career, but it was also the first MLB home run by an Athletics player at Sutter Health Park, their temporary home for the next three seasons.
Earlier in the game, Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch hit the first MLB homer in the park's history, and shortstop Dansby Swanson followed that up to go back-to-back with a homer of his own.
According to Baseball Savant, Wilson's home run would have gone over the fence in just one of 30 MLB parks, with Sutter Health being the lone exception. The 23-year-old first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft (No. 6 overall) is now the A's No. 1 prospect, though he is getting closer to accruing enough service time to graduate from prospect status.
During spring training, Wilson led the team with four home runs after spending the offseason adding muscle and bulk in Arizona. The preparation appears to be paying off early.
Known for his elite bat-to-ball skills, Wilson has quietly started the season on a five-game hit streak, collecting one hit in each of the A's four games in Seattle, along with the home run through the first three innings on Monday against the Cubs.