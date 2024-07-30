Inside The As

A's Trade Erceg to the Royals

Jason Burke

Jul 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA;Oakland Athletics pitcher Lucas Erceg (70) throws against the Los Angeles Angelsduring the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Oakland A's have traded right-hander Lucas Erceg to the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Erceg was acquired by the A's from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, for cash, after converting from playing on the infield to being a high octane reliever. This season he is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP, serving as All Star Mason's Miller's setup man in the eighth.

The return for Erceg is not yet known, but with the hard-throwing right-hander under club control through the 2029 season, the price could be hefty.

Jason is the host of the Locked on A's podcast, and the managing editor of Inside the A's. He's a new father and can't wait to take his son to his first baseball game at the Coliseum. 

