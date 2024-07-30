A's Trade Erceg to the Royals
In this story:
The Oakland A's have traded right-hander Lucas Erceg to the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Erceg was acquired by the A's from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, for cash, after converting from playing on the infield to being a high octane reliever. This season he is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP, serving as All Star Mason's Miller's setup man in the eighth.
The return for Erceg is not yet known, but with the hard-throwing right-hander under club control through the 2029 season, the price could be hefty.
Published