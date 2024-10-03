Aaron Brooks Elects Free Agency
According to the transaction log on MiLB.com, right-hander Aaron Brooks has elected free agency. The 34-year-old spent most of the year down in Triple-A Las Vegas, racking up a 4.92 ERA across 67 2/3 innings in 15 games (nine starts).
Brooks also made five appearances (four starts) with the A's in May and June, and really just had one stinker in the bunch that ended up hurting his ERA. That performance was 4 1/3 innings in Atlanta when he gave up seven hits and seven runs, which took his ERA on the year from 3.63 to 5.82. Brooks would lower that mark again in what would be his final appearance for the A's, a five inning effort that saw him give up a single run against the Angels. He ended the year with a 5.06 ERA.
Given his age, it's unlikely that Brooks will be a highly sought after option on the free agent market, though by the time January and February roll around, he could be seen as a veteran depth option for teams that hope to compete in 2025.
While Brooks is 34 now, he actually first came to the A's along with Sean Manaea in the Ben Zobrist trade with the Kansas City Royals back in 2015. The Athletics traded him to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2016 campaign for Chris Coghlan, and after a stint with the Brewers, he was back in the A's system and pitching in Oakland in 2018 and 2019.
Brooks has a career 6.36 ERA in the big leagues across 206 2/3 innings, along with a 1.50 WHIP. A team like the Chicago White Sox could use him as a placeholder option while they figure out which direction they're headed, or a team like the Giants could even bring him in as a depth arm. We'll have to wait and see where he lands.