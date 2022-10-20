Adrián Martínez Needs One More Pitch

Adrián Martínez has one of the most devastating pitches on the A's staff, but you wouldn't know it from looking at his traditional stat line. That line included a 4-6 record with a 6.24 ERA across 12 starts (57 2/3 innings), a 1.53 WHIP, and the opposition hit .295 against him.

The question you're likely asking yourself is, if he has such a good pitch, how come his stats stink so bad? That's a great question, and we're going to try and figure out how to turn those numbers around today.

Before we do that, just a quick recap. Martínez came over from the San Diego Padres in the Sean Manaea trade, along with 20-year-old middle infield prospect Euribiel Angeles. Angeles had a pretty decent season, batting .278 with a .316 OBP in Lansing, and only struck out 14.9% of the time. The A's seem to be targeting guys that can make more contact of late, and Angeles fits that bill.

But back to Adrián Martínez. A quick look at his Baseball Savant page tells the story of his season, even with some pretty impressive stuff.

It all comes down to his sinker, which he threw 50.3% of the time, being extremely hittable. Hitters batted .338 against the pitch with a .301 expected batting average (xBA), and ten of the 13 home runs he allowed were off the sinker. It also had a whiff% of just 13.5%, which is one of the worst whiff rates of any pitch that any Oakland A threw in 2022. In terms of Run Value, it was the worst pitch. Of the 2,375 pitch types thrown in baseball this season by all of the different pitchers, his sinker ranked 2,356th.

Yet, despite all of that, I still think he has a chance to be a solid contributor at the big league level for two reasons.

The first, and this is going to be familiar to people who listen to the Locked on A's podcast, is that his changeup generates the most vertical movement in baseball at 9.8 inches. Noe Ramirez, who ranks second, had 8.3 inches of movement on his changeup. His change also had a whiff% of 31.1% in 2022. If he had another pitch to work off that changeup, then he could really be in business.

The second reason that there's hope with Martínez is that his slider had the fourth-highest whiff% of any pitcher on the A's staff, and the three guys ahead of him are relievers: Dany Jimenez, Zach Jackson, and Domingo Acevedo. Each of these guys, and actually the top nine whiff rate pitches overall, were all sliders. You can see why they're so popular in baseball these days!

Against his changeup, batters hit .233 with a .254 xBA, and against his slider, they hit .250 with a .222 xBA. Those are effective enough offerings to get the job done. They also only accounted for roughly 50% of the pitches he threw with the other 50% coming from that pesky sinker.

The way I see it, there are two options: Either re-work the pitch mix so that the slider and the changeup are more present in his three-pitch mix, or work on adding a fourth pitch. The goal here is to get guys off his sinker.

My original thought was to try a splitter to get more grounders, but that grip is different than the three that he uses because it would necessitate him spreading his fingers the width of the baseball, and could be identifiable out of his hand. So with that in mind, I'm going to say that if he's looking for a fourth pitch this winter, to try working on adding a two-seam fastball.

The grip is similar to a sinker and a slider, but the action on the ball should cause it some arm-side run, or in on a righty, away from a lefty. Ideally, this would give him three options for movement types: one that moves in on a lefty (sider), one that moves down (sinker), and one that tails away from a lefty (two-seamer). Then he can work in that changeup to really mess with hitter's timing.

To make this work the most effectively, he would also be able to tunnel those pitches, or make his sinker, slider, and two-seamer each follow along the same path to the plate for as long as possible before breaking in one of three ways.

Adding a fastball like this would also likely improve his first strike percentage, which came in at just 59.1% in 2022. Working ahead in the count would give him more opportunities to dictate what he wants to throw instead of needing to get back into the count and having guys sit on his sinker.

Left-handers saw a steady diet of sinkers and changeups, but didn't have to worry about his slider--you know, his best whiff pitch--as much since only 58 of the 224 sliders he threw went their way. He actually threw more sinkers to lefties than righties and just two fewer changeups to lefties this past season, so that discrepancy is noticeable.

Adding a fourth pitch, whether it's a two-seamer that runs away from a lefty, or another pitch that can work off his sinker, could be the difference between Martínez starting the season as the A's fifth starter with some upside, and waiting for a call down in Las Vegas.