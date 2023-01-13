Skip to main content
A's Agree to Terms with Laureano, Kemp, Blackburn

A's Agree to Terms with Laureano, Kemp, Blackburn

Now everyone is under contract
Now everyone is under contract

The A's entered the off-season with six arbitration eligible players, but only three of those players remained with the A's entering the weekend.

Susan Slusser is reporting that Tony Kemp, Ramón Laureano, and Paul Blackburn have all come to terms with the A's for 2023. 

Paul Blackburn was projected for exactly the $1.9MM he'll be getting next season, while Laureano ($3.6MM projection) and Kemp ($3.9MM) are just a little shy.

The other three arbitration eligible players the A's had entering the off-season were Sean Murphy, Austin Pruitt, and Deolis Guerra. Murphy has since been traded to the Atlanta Braves and signed an extension with them. 

Austin Pruitt was out-righted early this winter, and elected free agency. Guerra was non-tendered by the A's ahead of the Rule 5 roster deadline, but has since signed a minor league deal with the A's. 

Pitchers and catchers report to Mesa for spring training on February 15 with the first full squad workout being on February 20. 

