A's Among MLB Teams Yet to Tell Manager, Coaches, Scouts if They'll be Paid Past May 1

Major League Baseball is sending out some mixed messages about the 2020 season – or the lack of same.

Monday night it came out that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent an email to employees of the sport across the league’s 30 teams saying that “I fully anticipate baseball will return this season.”

And also on Monday there were indications that Manfred would suspend Uniform Employee Contracts as of May 1. That’s because it’s been almost four weeks since opening day was canceled in the shadow of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and there is no timeline for the sport to get up and running.

With that as a backdrop, ESPN’s Jeff Passan says at least 20 big league teams have told the employees covered by UEC contracts that they would be paid through the month of May even with the sport locked down thanks to the pandemic.

The San Francisco Giants are one of those 20 teams. As of midday Tuesday, indications are the Oakland A’s are not, although the A’s and other teams who have yet to commit to their employees – the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Nationals are on that list – still have time to offer such assurances.

Personnel covered by UEC contracts include all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts.

“Out clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred’s email read. Copies of the email were obtained by The Associated Press and ESPN, among others. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.

“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club.”

As for the players themselves, the players’ association and the owners struck a deal last month for prorated pay, although the two sides disagree on whether or not owners have the right to come back and seek additional pay cuts.

