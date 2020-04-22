InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

A's Among MLB Teams Yet to Tell Manager, Coaches, Scouts if They'll be Paid Past May 1

John Hickey

Major League Baseball is sending out some mixed messages about the 2020 season – or the lack of same.

Monday night it came out that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent an email to employees of the sport across the league’s 30 teams saying that “I fully anticipate baseball will return this season.”

And also on Monday there were indications that Manfred would suspend Uniform Employee Contracts as of May 1. That’s because it’s been almost four weeks since opening day was canceled in the shadow of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and there is no timeline for the sport to get up and running.

With that as a backdrop, ESPN’s Jeff Passan says at least 20 big league teams have told the employees covered by UEC contracts that they would be paid through the month of May even with the sport locked down thanks to the pandemic.

The San Francisco Giants are one of those 20 teams. As of midday Tuesday, indications are the Oakland A’s are not, although the A’s and other teams who have yet to commit to their employees – the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Nationals are on that list – still have time to offer such assurances.

Personnel covered by UEC contracts include all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts.

“Out clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred’s email read. Copies of the email were obtained by The Associated Press and ESPN, among others. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.

“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club.”

As for the players themselves, the players’ association and the owners struck a deal last month for prorated pay, although the two sides disagree on whether or not owners have the right to come back and seek additional pay cuts.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Years Ago Today, Manaea No-Hit the Red Sox, the Hottest Team in MLB

Boston came into April 21, 2018 with a 17-2 record, leading the majors in runs scored and hits, but Athletics lefty Sean Manaea had their number, firing the seventh no-hitter in Oakland history and the 12th in A's franchise history.

John Hickey

What To Do About Baseball Brawls in a Time of Social Distancing?

A prototypical baseball brawl broke out at a game over the weekend in the one pro baseball league league currently operating in Taiwan. If there is a worst case scenario for baseball's social distancing, the benches-clearing brawl is it.

John Hickey

Texas May Join Arizona and Florida as Part of Plan for MLB to Return, Report Says

Details are sketchy, but Major League baseball is considering a plan that would have baseball played in just three states this summer - Arizona, Florida and Texas.

John Hickey

Athletics' 2023 Stadium Opening Date Seems Increasingly in Jeopardy Thanks to COVID-19

For the A's Howard Terminal ballpark to be up and running come April, 2023, work would probably have to being in January. But legal issues, a slow-to-arrive Environmental Impact Report and social distancing's impact on contstruction is keeping the Athletics from moving forward at their hoped-for speed.

John Hickey

Ex-A's 3B Coach Williams Ready to Manage as Korean Baseball Gets Going Again

Former Oakland Athletics third base coach Matt Williams, now the manager of the KIA Tigers, will be back doing baseball again in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as Korean baseball starts exhibition games Tuesday, building up to a May 5 start to the regular season.

John Hickey

On This Date in A's History: Athletics Set Record With 11-0 Start to the 1981 season

Fueled by Mike Norris, Tony Armas and Rickey Henderson, the 1981 Oakland Athletics set a new Major League record by winning their first 11 games of the season.

John Hickey

Dusty Baker Looking for High Five Redo; Time to Bring Back the Athletics' Bash?

Dusty Baker, the new Houston manager, believes a more sanitary celebration to replace the High Five once baseball returns. A one-time outfield teammates of Jose Canseco and (briefly) Mark McGwire with the Athletics, Baker seems to be looking beyond the Bash.

John Hickey

Bobby Winkles, Who Quit Athletics' Finley While on Top, Dies at 90

Former Oakland Athletics manager Bobby Winkles, who quit the A's in May of 1978 rather than continue to work for Charlie Finley, passed away Friday. In addition to managing in Oakland, Winkles' Arizona State teams produced, among others, Reggie Jackson, Sal Bando and Rick Monday.

John Hickey

MLB Best Avoid Any Sort of Financial Squabble Between Owners, Players

It seems that the agreement that Major League Baseball owners and players struck recently is being interpreted differently by the two sides. If players are asked to take further pay cuts while playing in front of empty stadiums, things could get ugly.

John Hickey

The 1979 Athletics Could Teach Us Something About Social Distancing

It was on this day 41 years ago that the Oakland Athletics set a dubious modern day record when the announced attendance was just 653, and the actual attendance was considerably less. Those 19979 A's fans knew about social distancing.

John Hickey