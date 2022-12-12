Skip to main content
A's Designate Vimael Machín For Assignment

A's Designate Vimael Machín For Assignment

After a flurry of moves, A's utility man Vimael Machín has been DFA'd
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a flurry of moves, A's utility man Vimael Machín has been DFA'd

After the A's came to terms with Aledmys Díaz and Jace Peterson, then selected Ryan Noda in the Rule 5 Draft, the A's were going to have to clear a spot on the roster, and today it was reported by the A's that Vimael Machín had been designated for assignment. 

He will be placed on waivers, and if he clears those, then he could elect to report to Las Vegas when Spring Training rolls around, or he could become a free agent. 

Machín hit .220 with a .300 OBP with the A's in 73 games last season and will be 29 for the 2023 campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oakland Athletics

Murphy Catching
News

A's Don't Come Close to the Reported Asking Price in Sean Murphy Deal

By Jason Burke
Sean Murphy 2
News

A's Trade Sean Murphy to Atlanta Braves

By Jason Burke
Sean Manaea
News

Sean Manaea Sign with SF Giants

By Jason Burke
Aledmys Diaz
News

How Do A's Recent Additions Fit on the 2023 Roster?

By Jason Burke
Alek Thomas
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Have Outfielder, A's Have Sean Murphy

By Jason Burke
Lars Nootbaar
News

The A's Were Asking St. Louis For a Haul For Sean Murphy

By Jason Burke
Ryan Noda
Prospects

A's Select First Baseman Ryan Noda in Rule 5 Draft

By Jason Burke
Aledmys Diaz
News

A's in Agreement with Aledmys Díaz on Two-Year Deal

By Jason Burke