A's Designate Vimael Machín For Assignment

After the A's came to terms with Aledmys Díaz and Jace Peterson, then selected Ryan Noda in the Rule 5 Draft, the A's were going to have to clear a spot on the roster, and today it was reported by the A's that Vimael Machín had been designated for assignment.

He will be placed on waivers, and if he clears those, then he could elect to report to Las Vegas when Spring Training rolls around, or he could become a free agent.

Machín hit .220 with a .300 OBP with the A's in 73 games last season and will be 29 for the 2023 campaign.