A's DFA Tyler Cyr

With the A's making the signing of Shintaro Fujinami official on Friday, Tyler Cyr was the odd-man out, as the A's DFA'd him to make room on the 40-man roster.

Cyr was claimed off waivers from the Phillies in late August last season, then brought up to Oakland on September 6. He made it into eleven games, tossed 13 innings, and put up a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks. It was a pretty decent showing.

The 29-year-old reliever can now be claimed by any club, and his loss on the 40-man roster leaves the A's with an odd mixture of pitchers: 7 relievers, 12 starters, and then A.J. Puk and Freddy Tarnok, who could fall into either camp. Fujinami has also started and relieved, though reports are saying he was signed to be a member of the A's rotation.

The seven full-time relievers on the roster are Domingo Acevedo, Zach Jackson, Dany Jiménez, Trevor May, Sam Moll, Chad Smith, and Kirby Snead. If everyone stayed healthy, that's a pretty solid group, but injuries are bound to happen. A pitcher like Adam Oller, JP Sears, or Adrián Martínez could be a bullpen piece here or there to get them some work in the big leagues and give the regular relievers a breather.

Some relievers not on the 40-man that could also get some work are Jake Fishman, who I wrote about recently, Rico Garcia, old friend Deolis Guerra, lefty Garrett Williams, Norge Ruiz, or even highly-touted prospect Mason Miller in a real pinch.

The one thing the A's seem to have a bit more of heading into 2023 are interesting depth options. Last year there were a lot of veterans in the mix, but they felt more like placeholders. This time around you can see what the thought process is for each guy around the diamond. They may not be big, exciting names, but that hasn't stopped the A's from overachieving in the past.