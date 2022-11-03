A's Have Lots of Bullpen Options for 2023

The A's bullpen didn't perform well over the course of the 2022 season, but there is room for optimism as we close in on full off-season mode with the World Series just a few games from wrapping up.

Oakland ranked 29th in bullpen fWAR with 0.1 wins, 23rd in FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) with a 4.15, and 24th in ERA with a 4.31. Not exactly bad numbers, with the league average for a bullpen ERA being 3.86, but still on the wrong side of average.

For context the Toronto Blue Jays, World Series contenders in the eyes of some this season, had just one fewer loss by the bullpen than the A's in 2022. Part of that is fewer close games by the A's, so fewer opportunities to blow a lead, but during a rebuild sometimes you just smile, take the stat at face value and roll with it.

Today, let's take a look at the guys listed on Roster Resource and the seasons they had, and see if they'll all be back next season.

FIrst off, there's Zach Jackson, who went 2-3 this season with a 3.00 ERA in 48 innings. His K/9 sat at 12.56, which is fantastic, but his walk rate was pretty high too at 6.19, and he allowed just one home run all season. That combination of high walk rate and low home run rate is great, but it worries me a little for 2023. The home run rate tracks with his career numbers in the minor leagues, but that walk rate is going to get him into some trouble at some point. Regardless, he'll be back in the green and gold next year.

Then there's Dany Jiménez, who had been a Rule 5 selection by the A's in 2021 but didn't make the club. He then signed as a minor league free agent before the '22 season, and made the most of his opportunity. He compiled a 3-4 record with a 3.41 ERA, struck out nearly a batter an inning and saved 11 games. Jiménez took the ninth inning role and ran with it, but that could have other teams asking about him this winter. If you're the A's Front Office, you have to listen to what the offers are, too. Oakland is in the middle of a rebuild, and there's no guarantee that any relief arm is still going to be productive for you in two, three, or four years--whenever the window starts to open for the next competitive cycle. Trading one or two relievers may not be a bad idea, and Jiménez may be the most intriguing bullpen arm the A's have.

Well, him and A.J. Puk, who turned in a solid, healthy season. Puk went 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 62 games, tossing 66 1/3 innings. He also hit ten batters and threw six wild pitches, and allowed seven of the 22 inherited runners he received to score, which is 32%. He was good if he started with a clean inning, but coming on in a jam wasn't his strongest suit. He also struggled in the ninth inning when Jackson and Jiménez went down late in the season, so he may be best suited as a late-inning option, but not a ninth inning option most nights.

Fellow lefty Sam Moll turned in a surprisingly effective year, going 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 43 1/3 innings. Moll was traded to the A's in July of 2021 by the Diamondbacks, where he'd been struggling in Triple-A Reno, posting a 5.82 ERA in 21 2/3 innings and walking 15 batters, but striking out 30. The A's saw something in him and he starting posting better numbers almost immediately. Then he became one of Mark Kotsay's most trusted relievers in 2022. Moll is equally likely to be moved this winter as he is to reprise his role in the A's bullpen in 2023.

Domingo Acevedo was the other most trusted man out of the bullpen, getting into 70 games this season and racking up a 3.33 ERA. He went 4-4, and while his strikeout rate was 7.71 K/9, or a little under one and inning, his walk rate was a superb 2.26 per nine. Acevedo's game is to not let guys on base, and he achieved that goal with a 0.99 WHIP. He could end up being Kotsay's version of Yusmeiro Petit if he keeps this up.

Sticking with the guys on Roster Resource, Tyler Cyr was a late August waiver claim from the Philadelphia Phillies. He only tallied 13 innings with the A's, but he made a really good impression in those 13 innings, holding a 2.08 ERA, striking out 16, and walking five. The way he wrapped up this season should give him a good shot at a bullpen spot with a good spring.

Cyr ranks in the 97th percentile in extension over at Baseball Savant, meaning there is less time to react to his pitches because he's releasing them closer to the plate than most. So his 94 mile per hour heater plays up a little bit. The A's may have tweaked his pitch mix, too. In his one game with the Phillies this season he got roughed up, allowing a home run and a double to the Mets in 1/3 of an inning. It's a small sample, but of the nine pitches he threw, only one was a changeup. When he got to the A's, 33.5% of his pitches were changeups. Could be only little tweak that unlocked something new for Cyr.

Joel Payamps was another late-August waiver claim, coming over from the Kansas City Royals. He also pitched 13 innings, and while his ERA was slightly worse than it was with KC (3.46 to 3.16), his WHIP took a huge dip from 1.45 to 1.08 because he didn't walk anybody in his time with the A's. His season ended when he was hit by a comebacker against the Yankees that landed him on the IL with a lumbar injury. If he's ready for spring training, he'll be in the running for a bullpen spot. He is out of options, which will either lead to him having a leg up on the rest of the arms in the mix, or could put him at a disadvantage because it would decrease the team's roster flexibility.

Finally, there's Austin Pruitt, who is the only one of the A's relievers here that is also arbitration eligible. He is also out of options, which could make him a non-tender candidate. That said, the game he pitched on September 9th against the White Sox earned him a lot of respect in my book. He was named the starter last minute if memory serves, and I'm thinking, oh he'll be the opener and go one, maybe two innings.

Wrong.

He went out there and tossed five innings without allowing a hit while throwing 55 pitches. He finished the season with a 4.23 ERA in 55 1/3 innings, and his 11 home runs allowed (1.79 HR/9) didn't help that cause, but he also held a 1.03 WHIP. The A's could find another Austin Pruitt-type that would cost the league minimum, but that outing against the White Sox showed me that he's a competitor, and for just over one million dollars, he may be worth keeping around another season as the team tries to find their identity.

There are some names that aren't currently listed in the A's bullpen on Roster Resource, like my breakout pick for 2023, Kirby Snead. Deolis Guerra is also set to return from injury at some point next season, and he was making a pretty solid case to be a member of the 'pen when he was pitching in 2021. Domingo Acevedo may have taken his role, however, so we'll see how that one shakes out.

There is also Jared Koenig, who got some time out of the bullpen late in the season, and for the most part pitched pretty well. The one rocky outing he had was a three-inning effort against the Mets where he gave up six runs. In all of his other relief outings he had had at least five days between appearances, but for that Mets one he sat at two days of rest, so while it counts in the end-of-year stats, I push that one to the side a little bit. In his four other relief outings, he totaled 11 innings (against the Yankees, Astros, Mariners, and Angels), allowed five hits, one run, walked two, and struck out seven.

I don't know if only using Koenig once a week or so would be getting the most out of a bullpen spot, but it's hard to argue with the numbers he posted against some pretty stiff competition.

Not all of these guys are going to make the Opening Day roster, but these are the guys that we have seen at the big league level, and it's a pretty decent group. It doesn't even include prospects we haven't seen like Garrett Acton, or potentially a converted Mason Miller, who are also knocking on the door to the big leagues.

People are down on the A's, and rightfully so after they lost 102 games in 2022, but there is still some upside to be found on the roster, and if there is one thing we know the A's are good at, it's uncovering arms to go out there and be effective.