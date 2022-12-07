A's in Agreement with Aledmys Díaz on Two-Year Deal

Joel Sherman of the New York Post is reporting that the A's are in agreement with Aledmys Díaz on a two year contract, pending physical. He also says that the contract is in the $14M range.

This comes a day after the A's agreed to terms with Jace Peterson, another utility type, on another two year deal.

Both Peterson and Díaz are above average defenders with roughly league average bats. Díaz spent most of his time in left field and at second base in 2022, but the year before that he had been at third base for 30 games and produced eight Outs Above Average at the position. He's also seen time at first and has graded well defensively there.

In 327 plate appearances, Díaz struck out just 16.2% of the time in 2022, while batting .243 with a .287 on-base and a 95 OPS+.

Injuries have cost him time each of the last four seasons, and in his seven year career he has played in over 100 games just twice.

This is an interesting deal for the A's, and is likely the first domino to fall before the front office makes some trades involving guys other than Sean Murphy.

When the signing becomes official the A's roster will be at 40 players. The A's are also expected to make at least one pick in the Rule 5 Draft today, and if that happens, at least one player will have to be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for the new additions.