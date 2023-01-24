A's Reportedly Set to Sign Jesús Aguilar

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that the A's appear set to sign veteran first baseman Jesús Aguilar.

Aguilar spent last season split between the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins, batting a combined .235 with a .281 on-base with 16 home runs, 51 runs batted in, and a OPS+ of 86.

He'll be entering his age 33 season, and could be a right-handed platoon partner with either Seth Brown or with Rule 5 draftee Ryan Noda at first base, though Aguilar's splits against lefties weren't great in 2022, as he hit .196 with a .254 OBP, but those numbers had been much better in previous seasons. He has been a league average defender at the position according to Outs Above Average.

Aguilar could also slot in as the team's DH, which would complicate where to put younger options Dermis Garcia and Jordan Díaz.

Aguilar likes to have fun on the baseball field, and his signing could be more so to establish a good clubhouse culture with so many young guys on the roster. The A's have also brought in veterans Jace Peterson, Aledmys Díaz, and Trevor May in an effort to establish a certain tone inside the clubhouse.