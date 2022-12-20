A's Signings Actually Want to Be in Oakland

Trevor May made headlines on Monday when he revealed that he actually wanted to play for the Oakland A's in 2023. There were apparently 12-15 teams in on the 33-year-old reliever, but he chose Oakland because of the opportunity this team presented, and the ability to just be himself, per NBC Sports.

The A's don't grab many headlines these days, outside of roaming cats, possums, or the possibility of the team leaving.

Even with those headlines in the mix, the trio of players that the A's have signed this winter--May, Aledmys Díaz, and Jace Peterson--have all had something positive to say about the A's, Oakland, and even the Coliseum.

May's comments have been the most notable, with his special connection to the team, which includes making his big-league debut at the Coliseum in 2014 (he went two innings and gave up four runs and issued seven walks), to his dad becoming an A's fan at the age of 18.

He also noted that he's been part of 100-win teams and a 100-loss team. That experience is going to be key for the A's in 2023 as they try to go from a 102-loss team in 2022, to inching their way closer to the 100-win mark.

May posted a 5.04 ERA in an injury-plagued 2022 season with the New York Mets, but he has been stellar out of the bullpen in the past, and being able to be himself and let his hair down--he's growing a beard for the upcoming season--could lead to more success in 2023.

May isn't the only one that has spoken positively about his new team. Last week, former Astro Aledmys Díaz said of the infield at the Coliseum, "It's one of the best infields in the league. As an infielder, you appreciate when the field is in great shape. I feel like this field gives me the opportunity to hit more balls in the gap."

Peterson said that the foul ground provides "a lot of opportunity to go out and make a play." He also said he's excited for the challenge of trying to make some of those Chapman-esque plays.

These aren't world-shattering quotes, but at the same time, a lot of the guys that the A's typically bring in are excited for the opportunity, but playing for the A's was never a lifelong dream for them, like it can be to play for the Yankees, or a number of other clubs.

These quotes are subtle, but they speak to the fact that the A's may have found three guys that are going to enjoy their time with the team and work with the young guys and potentially even build the A's up for another run sooner rather than later.

How well the A's perform in 2023 will be dependent upon young players like Cristian Pache, Esteury Ruiz, Nick Allen, Shea Langeliers, and so on, taking a step forward and making a case for themselves that they're here to stay.