SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics’ Catcher Jonah Heim Will Give Winter Ball Another Shot

John Hickey

As challenging as 2020 has been, Jonah Heim was up for the challenge.

The 24-year-old catcher made as impression in Spring Training I with the Oakland A’s, but before rosters could be set, COVID-19 shut down baseball for 3½ months. By the time there was baseball again, he’d have turned 25.

There was thought that he might make the roster when the season finally began; he didn’t, but he was with the team as part of the A’s taxi squad.

He was called up on Aug. 24 to be Sean Murphy’s backup. His first Major League hit came a day later and he got into 13 games in the final month, including a dozen starts. But he didn’t play at all in the A’s two post-season series.

As big as his year was, he still only saw game action those 13 times, so he’s opting to report to winter ball. For the second year running, he’ll get in some work with Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League.

Heim's name was on the updated Toros del Este roster that came out this week.

One of the reasons he was ready for stepping up in 2020 was the season of winter ball he spent with Toros del Este last time around. He had had a 2019 minor league slash line of .310/.385/.477 and then during the winter he produced a .301/.386/.411 slash line in 20 games.

Along the way, he honed his defensive skills

A’s manager Bob Melvin hadn’t seen Heim much before this year, but the winter league numbers helped the switch-hitting catcher get a foot in the door with the A’s.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Billy Beane May Be Ready to Leave Oakland Athletics and Baseball for European Soccer

Billy Beane has been the Oakland Athletics general manager for more than two decades, but a Wall Street Journal story Monday said that there is a chance that he will have to make a choice between baseball and European soccer.

John Hickey

Baseball and Oakland Lose a Legend With the Passing of Joe Morgan

Joe Morgan gained national stature playing a flawless second base for the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine, but Oakland was at his heart. The final season of his Hall of Fame career came in an A's uniform. He'd go on to gain a national platform on ESPN's Sunday baseball telecasts and would make an effort to buy the A's. He died Sunday night at home in the East Bay.

John Hickey

10 Questions Facing the Athletics Heading Into the 2020-21 Offseason

The Oakland Athletics won the American League West Division, but faltered against the Astros in the AL Division Series. As the team now has to start thinking about what will happen in 2021 at the Coliseum, here are some of the questions that have to be addressed.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

The Next Step for Athletics: Can They Keep Marcus Semien at Shortstop?

The Oakland Athletics, eliminated from the playoffs Thursday, move forward having 10 free agents and nine arbitration-eligible players on their roster. The first goal is going to be seeing if there is a way they can retain the services of shortstop Marcus Semien. It'll be pricey, and it may be out of Oakland's reach, but the A's will make the effort.

John Hickey

Athletics See Inability to Advance as a Failure and an Opportunity to Learn

In the wake of the 11-6 loss to Houston that bounced the Oakland Athletics from the 2020 postseason, outfielder Mark Canha said the loss was both a failure to achieve the team's prime objective and the opportunity to learn so that 2021 might be better.

John Hickey

Athletics Season Ends in a Midgame Collapse Against Astros as Houston Prevails 11-6

After the Oakland Athletics had taken an early 3-0 lead - the fourth time in four days the A's had jumped in front in the AL Division Series - the Astros got a game-changing catch from Josh Reddick and outscored the A's 11-1 down the stretch for an 11-4 win. Houston advances to the AL Championship Series after having a losing record in the abbreviated 2020 regular season. The A's have to think about remaking their roster for 2021.

John Hickey

Laureano Felt 'I Just Had to Say Something' When He Fired Up Athletics in the Dugout

The turnaround in Wednesday's stay-alive 9-7 Oakland Athletics win over the Houston Astros didn't happen on the field. It happened in the dugout when Ramón Laureano injected some life into a too-quiet dugout. The center fielder said he felt compelled to see if he could reenergize his team.

John Hickey

Fingers-Like Hendriks Takes the Long Road to a Game 3 Win, Keeping Athletics Hopes Alive

In a Rollie Fingers-like performance, Liam Hendriks threw three scoreless innings to collect the win Wednesday as the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 9-7 victory in Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston.

John Hickey

Laureano's Dugout Speech Turns Athletics Day Around as A's Rally to Beat Astros and Live Another Day

Third baseman Chad Pinder, who said Ramon Laureano's pep talk to the team before the seventh inning fired him up, had a game-tying homer and drove in four runs as A's rallied to stun Houston and extend the American League Division Series with a 9-7 win in which Liam Hendriks pitched the final three innings.

John Hickey

Hendriks, Pinder Rally Athletics to 9-7 Win Over Astros to Keep Season Alive

Chad Pinder hit a game-tying three-run homer, the Oakland Athletics got two more runs on sacrifice fly and Liam Hendriks got the final nine out for the A's to keep the American League Division Series going.

John Hickey