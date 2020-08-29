SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Land La Stella as Oakland Sends Barreto to Angels in Infielder Swap

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s started what could be a busy weekend of roster roulette Friday with the trade of second baseman Franklin Barreto to the Angels, getting All-Star second baseman Tommy La Stella in return.

How exactly La Stella will be used is still up in the air. General manager David Forst said on a conference call that he’ll talk with manager Bob Melvin about that before Saturday’s doubleheader in Houston against the Astros.

Forst said he told La Stella one of the reasons he’d traded for him was “we were just tired of him raking against us from the other side.” The lefty had a .305/.371/.389 slash line against the A’s this year, including a homer, after a .365/.411/.462 slash line against Oakland in 2019.

Forst said the club is where management had expected it to be – currently with the best record in the American League at 22-10 – and as such he’ll continue to look for deals that will beef up the roster. It won’t be easy, just in the sense that the A’s have one of the deepest rosters in the game.

“We’ll continue to have conversations,” Forst said. “In a shortened season (60 games instead of 162), there’s still some uncertainty as to who’s buying and who’s selling. And that’s somewhat heightened by the fact that we’re 30 games in and have 30 left to play (actually 32 and 28). But generally, we’ve all sort of found familiar tones in the conversations around just making trades.”

La Stella was the opening day second baseman for the Angels and he comes to Oakland with four homers, 14 RBI and a .273/.372/.475 slash line.

There isn’t any obvious spot for La Stella to get at-bats. A left-handed hitter, he will have to fight Tony Kemp, who has a .246/.378/.279 slash line. However, he’s been at his best the last three weeks, getting those numbers up to .275/.383/.314 from Aug. 4-26.

There’s a possibility that the A’s could use La Stella as a left-handed designated hitter with Khris Davis struggling, and he could be a piece to be dealt as part of a package as the trade deadline comes up on Monday.

For the moment, La Stella and Kemp are the only second baseman manager Bob Melvin can put forward. Chad Pinder is on paternity leave; he and Barreto were the only right-handed hitting second baseman on the roster, and Pinder and Kemp were basically in a platoon. There is also Vimael Machin, but he, like La Stella and Kemp, is left-handed.

La Stella, 31, is a free agent at the end of this season. He was a part-time player from 2014-18 with the Braves and the Cubs, but he found himself with the Angels, making it onto the American League All-Star team last year, although a fractured tibia kept him out of the game.

Since the start of the 2019 season, he’s hit 20 homers and has as many walks (35) as strikeouts.

Barreto, a second baseman/shortstop by trade, was basically a pinch-runner for the A’s, having just 10 at-bats in the team’s first 32 games.

Barreto, who was the last remaining piece of the Josh Donaldson trade with the Blue Jays. He’s been a solid Triple-A hitter, including a .295/.374/.552 season last year at Triple-A Las Vegas, a stop that included 19 homers.

Barreto came over with third baseman Brett Lawrie, starting pitchers Kendall Graveman and Sean Nolan in exchange for Donaldson, who’d been at the heart of the A’s offense from 2012-14. Lawrie and Nolan were out of baseball by 2016 and Graveman, now in the Mariners’ rotation, had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and missed all of 2019.

But Barreto had never had much success in the big leagues, including being hitless this year in those 10 at-bats after hitting .123 last season. Forst said part of that was on the A’s themselves, saying “we were never able to give him the full-time opportunity that he probably needs in the big leagues to get settled.”

“He’s a super kid, and I hope this is a good opportunity for him,” Forst said. “I hope he gets the chance to play, because the talent is obviously there. And I’m not sure this was ever a fair look for him here.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Sixth Grade on, Athletics' Tony Kemp has Found Jackie Robinson an Historic Figure

Tony Kemp's reverence for Jackie Robinson goes back to when he was 12 years old, and on the day Major League Baseball honors Robinson's pioneering efforts in baseball, Kemp believes Robinson's would like what he saw from the Oakland Athletics in sitting out Thursday's game in protest.

John Hickey

by

216 789

A's, Astros Take Field to Honor Jackie Robinson Before Walking Off and Not Playing

After the A's and the Astros honored Jackie Robinson on his day at Minute Maid Park, both teams walked off the field together. A doubleheader will be played Saturday.

John Hickey

Athletics Don't See a Repeat of Brawling that Marked Their Last Meeting with Astros

Outfielder Ramon Laureano and pitcher Mike Fiers say that the Oakland Athletics' three-game weekend series in Houston against the second-place Astros is all about baseball and not about the benches-clearing melee that led to Laureano being slapped with a four-game suspension. The A's have a 4.5-game lead over Houston in the AL West.

John Hickey

Athletics have Plenty of MVP Candidates as they Move Up to Third in SI Power Rankings

As the Oakland Athletics moved up to third in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings, Mark Canha got a vote as the A's Most Valuable Player. At the least, Stephen Piscotty and Liam Hendriks would get some support in an Oakland MVP competition.

John Hickey

Athletics Decide Not to Play Thursday as a Protest over Social Injustice, Systematic Racism

The Oakland Athletics players and staff opted not to play their Thursday game against the Texas Rangers, joining pro baseball, basketball and soccer organizations reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. It's possible the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader in Oakland.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Expect Oakland Fans `Will Have Our Backs' on Decision not to Play

After meeting Wednesday night and Thursday midday, the Oakland Athletics decided they needed to make a statement about social justice and systemic racism. The Rangers showed up, ready to play, but said they respected the A's decision. The A's will return to the field Friday in Houston.

John Hickey

Athletics Play on Wednesday, but it's not Clear if Oakland Will Opt to Play Thursday

Members of the Oakland Athletics considered joining the protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., but ultimately decided there wasn't enough time to make that decision. The players will talk again Thursday about playing or not.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

For the Moment, Athletics Series in Houston Will go on as Scheduled Despite Hurricane Laura

While Hurricane Laura forced the postponement of the Astros-Angels game Wednesday in Minute Maid Park, the storm is expected to have moved on by Friday, when the Oakland Athletics are expected to visit the Astros as scheduled to start a three-game weekend series.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Post-HBP Headache Leads to Athletics Giving Matt Chapman Wednesday Off

Matt Chapman wouldn't come out of the game Tuesday when a pitch hit his batting helmet new his left ear. No concussion is suspected, but after headaches cropped up late Tuesday and during batting practice Wedesday, he was given the game off.

John Hickey

Trivino's Recent Surge has Melvin Excited About Athletics Bullpen Possibilities

Oakland Athetics manager Bob Melvin sees reliever Lou Trivino getting back to his 2018 form in recent outings, meaning the A's might have another solid late-inning option out of the bullpen for the final month of the season.

John Hickey