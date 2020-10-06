Athletics Once Again Have Their Season Down to Win or Go Home

For the second time in a week, the A’s season is down to one final game.

The A’s have lost the first two games of the best-of-five American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, and they either win Wednesday or the season’s over. The same would be true Thursday and Friday.

Last week, after getting down one game in the best-of three AL wild card, the A’s came back to win back-to-back games against the Chicago White Sox to advance.

In the wake of Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Astros, the A’s haven’t given much, if any, evidence that they are ready to put down the hammer. They’d done well against left-handed pitching all season, but against the Astros’ Framber Valdez Tuesday, they were outmatched.

Khris Davis and Chad Pinder homered, but beyond that, Valdez scarcely broke a sweat. He threw 103 pitches, allowed just four base runners beyond the homers and retired the final 10 men he faced in order.

One of Oakland’s problems in Game 1 Monday was their failure to get any hits with men in scoring position. They solved that Tuesday by not putting any batters in scoring position, the four base runners beyond the homers being singles. Two of those were erased by double play grounders from Tommy La Stella and Matt Olson, and another runner, Stephen Piscotty, out trying to advance when a Valdez pitch rolled away from catcher Martin Maldonado.

Meanwhile, A’s left-hander Sean Manaea took his second postseason loss in as many years. After a 2-1, 3.04 September that included seven one-run innings against Houston on Sept. 10, Manaea let a 1-0 lead on Davis’ second homer in as many days slip away with a two-out homer by George Springer.

Pinder’s homer got the A’s back to within a run, down 3-2 in the fourth, but Maldonado homered to knock Manaea out of the game in the fifth. And Yusmeiro Petit, who’d pitched out of a jam Monday, was greeted by Springer’s second homer of the day as the Astros got the lead up to three runs, which is where it stayed.

Oakland’s season was built on late-inning explosions, beginning with Olson’s walkoff grand slam on opening day from Olson that beat the Angels. They’ve worked on making that part of their game plan, but the Astros have demolished it.

The A’s had just one base runner after the fifth inning Monday, a walk, and Tuesday was even worse, no base runners after Davis’ second hit of the day in the fourth inning, until Marcus Semien singled to start the bottom of the ninth against the Astros' closer, Ryan Pressly. Pinder end it, though with a double play grounder.

