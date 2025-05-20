Inside The As

Athletics Option Former Miami Marlins Righty to Triple-A

Jason Burke

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Anthony Maldonado (56) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Athletics have reinstated J.T. Ginn in the starting rotation, and to clear a spot on the 26-man roster, the team announced that they have optioned righty Anthony Maldonado back to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Maldonado was promoted to the big-league roster on Friday as an extra reliever when the A's sent starter Osvaldo Bido to Triple-A, and designated Jason Alexander for assignment. The move to send Maldonado back to Las Vegas was more or less expected as he was there to help get the staff through the weekend.

The 27-year-old made his A's debut on Friday, coming into the game with the A's already trailing WIlmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants 7-1 at that point. In his one inning of work, he gave up a two-run homer to Flores (but really, who didn't in that game?) and allowed three total hits, two earned runs, and struck out two.

While it wasn't a shutdown performance, the home run to Flores shouldn't impact how he's viewed by the A's coaching staff the rest of the season. Flores ended up with three home runs in that game, along with eight RBI. Maldonado just faced a guy having the night of his life.

Now the former Marlins pitcher is set to return to the minors, where he holds a 0.73 ERA across 12.1 innings of work this season.

Ginn, who is taking Maldonado's spot with the A's, will be re-joining the A's rotation on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

