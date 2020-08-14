SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Athletics Rank Fifth in SI's Latest Release of Power Rankings

John Hickey

The second week of the Sports Illustrated Major League Baseball power rankings looks very much like the first. The A’s are ranked fifth.

Given that Oakland and the suddenly starting pitching-rich Chicago Cubs, who rank third, come into Friday as the only teams to have reached 13 wins this season, the Oakland ranking may seem a little low.

After all, the A’s have won 10 of their lasts 12 games, including a nine-game winning streak that ended Monday night in Anaheim.

The ranking may say less about the A’s than it does about the American League West. The West was supposed to be one of the strongest divisions in baseball, with Houston having won 107 games last year and the A’s 97.

But the Astros, swept last week by the A’s, are just 8-10. And that’s left Oakland as the only AL West team with a winning record. There are seven AL teams who have reached double digits in wins, and only one of them is in the West – Oakland.

Part of that is on the A’s, who are a combined 9-1 against the Astros, Mariners and Rangers. The Angels are the only West team that has been competitive with Oakland, although the A’s do have a winning record at 4-3.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics' Kemp, Giants' Yastrzemski Make Their Bay Area Mark as a Shared Experience

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and San Francisco Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski have been the best of friends since their college days at Vanderbilt. This weekend, they will face off against each other as the Giants host the A's for three games.

John Hickey

Homeward Bound: Athletics' Smith Heads Back to Oracle This Weekend at top of his Game

Reliever Burch Smith, who came to the Giants a year ago this week, now heads back to Oracle Park with the Oakland Athletics, with a 0.00 ERA in the best stretch of his big league career.

John Hickey

Getting a Grip: Pitchers go to Great Lengths to Get Perfect Grip on a Baseball

Oakland Athletics pitchers are almost universal in their admission that they can lose the perfect grip on their pitches, and they will go to great lengths to get that grip back again.

John Hickey

Laureano's Reprieve Helps Athletics Salvage an 8-4 Win Over Angels

There was thought that Ramón Laureano would not be available to the Athletics Wednesday. But when no final judgment on his suspension came down, he played, and his three defensive gems and a bases-loaded single helped the A's regain their winning ways.

John Hickey

Melvin, Athletics Juggle Lineups Pregame While Awaiting Decision on Laureano Suspension

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin wound up making out two lineups Wednesday based on the possibility that Ramón Laureano's suspension could kick in. With game time getting close, the lineup with Laureano in it won out.

John Hickey

Kemp Waging War on his Strikeouts Even as he Settles in as an Athletics Regular

Second baseman Tony Kemp isn't at all happy with his strikeout totals, and he's not near the top of Athletics offenders with Oakland leading the American League in Ks. He's a candidate to replace Ramon Laureano as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup when Laureano is forced to serve his currently-under-appeal suspension.

John Hickey

Tiring Athletics Don't Offer Much Resistance to Angels' Dylan Bundy

The Oakland Athletics hitters have not scored a run in the last 14 innings including Tuesday night's 6-0 loss to the Angels' Dylan Bundy. Manager Bob Melvin said the club is tired and the upcoming day off Thursday will be most welcome.

John Hickey

Laureano Appeals Six-Game Suspension as Athletics Ready to Move Past Astros' Brawl

Oakland manager Bob Melvin said that the Athletics aren't short on outfielders to sub for Ramon Laureano when the exact length of his suspension for his participation in Sunday's brawl with the Astros is finalized. But at the same time, Laureano is a key part of what makes the A's click.

John Hickey

MLB Hands Athletics' Laureano a Six-Game Suspension; Astros' Cintron Gets 20 Games

Word came out of New York late Tuesday morning (PT) that Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano has been hit with a six-game suspension for charging the Houston Astros' dugout Sunday. Houston batting coach Alex Cintron, seen as the instigator, was hit with a 20-game suspension. It's not yet known if either man will appeal.

John Hickey

Athletics’ Chapman Enjoys his Talks with Angels’ Trout & Pujols

The Angels have a couple of can’t-miss Hall of Fame players on their roster in center fielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols. Monday night, both of those men entered the orbit of A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, who had a big night with two homers, six RBI and a great defensive play. Even in a time of social distancing, the Angels took the time to chat with the A’s Gold Glover.

John Hickey