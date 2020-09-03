SI.com
Athletics Ready to Get Back on Field After Mengden Goes on IL With Positive COVID-19 Test

John Hickey

Having tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Aug. 29 with the A’s playing a weekend series in Houston against the Astros, Oakland pitcher Daniel Mengden has been placed on the A’s injured list Thursday, his spot on the roster taken by newly acquired left-hander Mike Minor.

Mengden, who is asymptomatic and who lives in Houston, is quarantining at home, A’s general manager David Forst said Thursday morning. Mengden gave the club permission to reveal the diagnosis Wednesday night.

Forst also said that the club is confident that Mengden did not break Major League Baseball protocols.

After the positive test, the A’s were broken into two groups, players who had been close contacts of Mengden and those who were not. Close contacts are defined by MLB and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as 15 minutes of sustained close contact.

Those among the A’s traveling part who did not fit that definition flew back from Houston on Tuesday while the group of close contacts flew back Wednesday.

“Daniel is asymptomatic; he feels fine,” Forst said. “Last night he gave us permission to say publicly that he was the one with the test, and he continues to be asymptomatic and feel good. I will echo what Bob (manager Bob Melvin) said: There was no breaking of protocols here. That’s frankly what’s so scary about this virus is that we don’t know where he got it.

“What we’ve learned in the five days since is that hopefully we've done a really good job following the protocols in terms of guys wearing their masks, keeping their distance in the clubhouse and other places. And so far, we have not had another positive test.”

Melvin said the fact that the club hasn’t had any more positive tests, including among Melvin’s close contacts, is a sign that the way the A’s are approaching the pandemic protocols is working.

“Without a doubt, these guys are serious about it,” Melvin said. “They understand the ramifications so it doesn't surprise me we haven't been, and like I said before, this wasn't something (where) Daniel broke away from, from protocols. It’s just an unfortunate incident and our guys continue to be diligent about it and very serious.”

The A’s had one other player on the Major League roster test positive, Jesús Luzardo in early July. Like Luzardo, who missed two weeks of workouts, Mengden will need to have two negative tests after two weeks off before he can return to the club.

For the A’s, they have 26 games left in the season and 24 days in which to play them. As a result, they will have four doubleheaders In September, including three in six days starting next Tuesday against the Astros. It’s a mountain to climb, but other teams like the Cardinals and Marlins have done it.

Forst compared the time off since last Saturday’s doubleheader in Houston to Friday’s resumption of play against the Padres in the Coliseum as something of a slightly longer All-Star break, where teams have a three-game break in the schedule.

“Our guys take three or four days off at the All-Star break every year,” Forst said. “Here, they essentially had three days where they were not able to do anything. Some of the close contacts had a little more than three days. But they were able to get on the field yesterday, they'll do the same today and I think we're confident they'll get back to where they were.

“The schedule is going to be difficult. And it's not unique to us other teams have done this, but we have three doubleheaders in six days. And we're gonna have to deal with that and we'll make sure we keep as healthy as we can. But as far as the break is concerned, most of the guys I talked to during the workout yesterday felt like they'd be physically fine by the time we get to tomorrow.”

Tomorrow is Friday, the first scheduled game of a three-game series against the newly retooled San Diego Padres.

“It’s another challenge in a year of new thing and challenges,” Forst said. “So, our guys are up to it. I’m not concerned. They’re focused. They played great in the first half. They have a goal in mind. So, I’m not concerned about our guys worrying too much about the schedule as opposed to just going out and playing.”

