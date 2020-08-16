Athletics Will Hold Frankie Montas Back to Face Diamondback; Fiers Takes on Giants

Frankie Montas won’t pitch against the San Francisco Giants this weekend after all.

Manager Bob Melvin said that Montas, the A’s opening day starter who was scratched from Friday’s start being up neck and shoulder tightness would likely pitch for Oakland against the Diamondbacks next week.

On Saturday Melvin said he was hoping that Montas would be able to go Sunday, but the decision was made to hold off in a case of prudence. Mike Fiers will start instead and will be pitching on regular rest.

“He feels better today,” Melvin said. “I don’t know that tomorrow is a good idea. We’re looking more like Arizona. The fact that we’ve had an off-day (Thursday) means everybody pitches in their normal turn … I think it wouldn’t be the right thing to push him tomorrow.”

The A’s play two games against Arizona in Phoenix Monday and Tuesday to complete the road trip, then both teams head back to the Bay Area for games at the Coliseum Wednesday and Thursday. It will probably be one of those two games in Oakland when the A’s will see Montas’s return.

“I think we probably want to have him throw off a mound (first),” the manager said. “I don’t think he’s going to do that today. I would say Tuesday at the earliest.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.