Atlanta Braves claim pitcher from the A's
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Royber Salinas off waivers from the Athletics, according to the team.
Salinas, 23, was traded from Atlanta to the Oakland A's as a decent-sized part of the Sean Murphy deal between the two clubs back in 2022. Salinas had been on the A's 40-man roster, so his departure will clear a spot on the roster heading into the offseason.
Salinas spent most of his time with the A's in Double-A Midland in 2023 and 2024, posting a 5.48 ERA (4.21 FIP) in '23 and a 3.68 ERA (5.35 FIP) in just 36 2/3 innings this season. He also got a brief look in Triple-A, grabbing two starts for the Aviators, moreso out of necessity than performance, and in his 6 1/3 innings posted a 9.95 ERA. While the ERA was better in 2024, his walk rate, which was already an issue, took a jump up from 10.8% in '23 to 15.8% in 2024.
With Salinas headed back to the Braves, the A's return for Sean Murphy now sits at left-hander Kyle Muller, who is out of options and has already been DFA'd once, and Esteury Ruiz, with Freddy Tarnok and Manny Piña already having moved on from the organization.
While the Matt Olson deal is looking decent with Shea Langeliers, Joey Estes, and Ryan Cusick all looking to be pieces of the A's future, the Murphy deal is not having that same outlook.