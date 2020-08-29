SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Atypical First Inning from Bassitt Sets Stage as Athletics Lose Opener to Astros

John Hickey

In his first six starts of the season, Oakland’s Chris Bassitt had allowed a total of three runs in the first inning.

In the first inning of Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader, Bassitt got two quick outs, then walked Michael Brantley. Two pitches later, the A’s were in a hole they wouldn’t dig out of in a 4-2 loss.

Yuri Gurriel doubled into the right field corner on the first pitch he saw, and the pitch after that was planted deep into the right field bleachers by Kyle Tucker.

Bassitt was starting for the first time in a week after four consecutive starts pitching on four days’ rest. It may have had an impact, although Oakland manager Bob Melvin wouldn’t go that far.

“He was just a little off with his command,” Melvin said between games. He got behind some, got off to two-out, nobody on and then all of a sudden it’s 3-0 and that gets you on the run a little bit.”

After a Josh Reddick leadoff homer in the fourth, and two subsequent runners on base, Melvin felt the need to pull Bassitt because the rules are a little different in a game that is only going to run seven innings.

Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit pitched the final three innings without allowing anything much to the Astros, but the Oakland offense couldn’t get loose against Houston starter Lance McCullers.

They tried. Mark Canha attempted to score from first base with two out in the second inning, but he was called out on a close play at the plate. The A’s challenged the call, and even though a couple of replays seemed to indicate that Canha had kept his foot low and brushed the plate before being tagged by catcher Martin Maldonado, the call wasn’t reversed.

“It looked like he got his foot in there on the replay,” Melvin said, having seen only the replay on the Minute Maid Park screen. During games the video room is off limits. “But I really don’t know.”

Astros starter Lance McCullers usually starts with lot of fastballs, but early in this one his curve and changeup were more in play, seeming to catch the A’s off-guard.

“McCullers has been tough on us before,” Melvin said. “He rarey givfes you a fastball to hit. There were a lot of breaking balls in fastball counts. And there were a lot more changeups to right-handed batters than we’ve seen in the past from him. He mixed it up pretty well.

“When you have to be aware of his breaking ball and his changeup, the fastball plays a little bit better.”

The A’s would go on to score in the fourth inning when a double from Robbie Grossman and a single from Stephen Piscotty set up an run-scoring grounder from Matt Chapman, but Matt Olson and Canha couldn’t get the runner at second base home.

After a three-base throwing error by McCullers, Chapman singled to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Oakland wouldn’t get another base runner. McCullers pitched the first six innings before closer Ryan Pressley had a quick 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Sixth Grade on, Athletics' Tony Kemp has Found Jackie Robinson an Historic Figure

Tony Kemp's reverence for Jackie Robinson goes back to when he was 12 years old, and on the day Major League Baseball honors Robinson's pioneering efforts in baseball, Kemp believes Robinson's would like what he saw from the Oakland Athletics in sitting out Thursday's game in protest.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

A's, Astros Take Field to Honor Jackie Robinson Before Walking Off and Not Playing

After the A's and the Astros honored Jackie Robinson on his day at Minute Maid Park, both teams walked off the field together. A doubleheader will be played Saturday.

John Hickey

by

Southernchp

La Stella's Imminent Arrival Likely to Shake Up Athletics' Lineup with Another Lefty Bat

Tommy La Stella, due to join the Oakland Athletics in the middle of their doubleheader against the Astros today, gives the A's a left-handed at with some power. As such, Tony Kemp could lose some playing time at second base, but Kemp could also gain some time in the outfield. Meanwhile, La Stella could also serve as a lefty DH.

John Hickey

Chapman Confident Athletics Were Sending the Right Message with their Protest

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will play the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with everyone in uniform wearing the No. 42 to honor Jackie Robinson. That comes in the wake of postponed games Thursday and Friday for the A's, and third baseman Matt Chapman says `the last two days have meant a lot to me to be able to stand up."

John Hickey

Athletics Land La Stella as Oakland Sends Barreto to Angels in Infielder Swap

An All-Star last season with the Angels, Tommy La Stella is the newest member of the Oakland Athletics roster. The A's dealt Franklin Barreto, who was out of options and who wasn't playing, south to get La Stella, who is a free agent at the end of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Don't See a Repeat of Brawling that Marked Their Last Meeting with Astros

Outfielder Ramon Laureano and pitcher Mike Fiers say that the Oakland Athletics' three-game weekend series in Houston against the second-place Astros is all about baseball and not about the benches-clearing melee that led to Laureano being slapped with a four-game suspension. The A's have a 4.5-game lead over Houston in the AL West.

John Hickey

Athletics have Plenty of MVP Candidates as they Move Up to Third in SI Power Rankings

As the Oakland Athletics moved up to third in the latest SI MLB Power Rankings, Mark Canha got a vote as the A's Most Valuable Player. At the least, Stephen Piscotty and Liam Hendriks would get some support in an Oakland MVP competition.

John Hickey

Athletics Decide Not to Play Thursday as a Protest over Social Injustice, Systematic Racism

The Oakland Athletics players and staff opted not to play their Thursday game against the Texas Rangers, joining pro baseball, basketball and soccer organizations reacting to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. It's possible the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader in Oakland.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Expect Oakland Fans `Will Have Our Backs' on Decision not to Play

After meeting Wednesday night and Thursday midday, the Oakland Athletics decided they needed to make a statement about social justice and systemic racism. The Rangers showed up, ready to play, but said they respected the A's decision. The A's will return to the field Friday in Houston.

John Hickey

Athletics Play on Wednesday, but it's not Clear if Oakland Will Opt to Play Thursday

Members of the Oakland Athletics considered joining the protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., but ultimately decided there wasn't enough time to make that decision. The players will talk again Thursday about playing or not.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey