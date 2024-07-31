Blackburn, Erceg Missing Out on History
When the Oakland A's were in Spring Training, there was a hope among the fans that Paul Blackburn would be the Opening Day starter. He was a veteran that had spent parts of eight seasons with the A's, and the fans had seen his growth on the mound, year after year. With this likely being the A's final season in Oakland, it would have been great to have a local guy start that final first game. After Tuesday's Trade Deadline, he won't even be around for the final game at the Coliseum.
The A's traded Blackburn to the New York Mets just before the deadline on Tuesday, and while his 4.83 career ERA isn't the most glamourus, A's fans can tell you that he's a competitor when he's on the mound, and more often than not he's good for five to six innings that will keep his team in the ballgame.
He joins the Mets, who are a half-game out of the top wild-card spot in the National League. He also joins former teammates Sean Manaea and Starling Marte.
The other big move from yesterday was the A's trading away setup man Lucas Erceg to the Kansas City Royals for three minor leaguers. Erceg is another local guy that won't be around for the final out at the Coliseum.
Erceg was always down for a quick chat in front of his locker in the clubhouse, provided quite a few good quotes this season, and was always accountable after a bad outing. He was always hyping up his teammates, and lamented the fact that he didn't get the experience Mason Miller pitch from the dugout too often since he was typically just coming off the mound to hand Miller a lead, and was in the clubhouse getting his work done.
Both guys were great in the clubhouse, and on a personal level it's a bummer that they won't be around for the final game in Oakland. On a professional level, it's great that each is now in the postseason picture and has a chance to pitch in October.