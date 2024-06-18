Boston Celtics Fans Can Celebrate Win with Commemorative Digital Issue of SI
The Boston Celtics are NBA champions for a league-best 18th time in franchise history after beating the Dallas Mavericks in 106–88 in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday.
Celtics fans can celebrate the title by buying Sports Illustrated's digital commemorative NBA championship issue right here.
Boston led wire-to-wire on Monday night, holding Dallas to just two points through the game's first five minutes and leading by as many as 26. Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points with 11 assists and eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, while Jrue Holiday had 15 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kyrie Irving had 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting from the field.
With the win, the Celtics clinched their first title since 2008 and just their second since 1986. Boston posted a 16–3 record during the playoffs after finishing the regular season at 64–18.
Congratulations to the Celtics and their fans on an impressive run through the playoffs that ended yet again with the franchise taking home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.