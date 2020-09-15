SI.com
Chapman's Rehabilitation Therapy has Already Begun After Monday's surgery

John Hickey

Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman began his first day of injury rehabilitation Tuesday, just 24 hours after having surgery on his right labrum and femur.

A’s trainer Nick Paparesta said Chapman, who is under the immediate care of Dr. Marc Philippon in Vail, Colo. will remain in Colorado for the next two weeks and will needed about four months’ worth of rehab so the A’s fully expect him to be ready for the 2021 season when spring training rolls around.

“They repaired the labrum of his hip,” Paparesta said. “They did a little bit of cleanup regarding his femoral head and the shaft of the hip bone, but everything else was great, and he’s recovering well from that.

“But obviously we have plenty of time before spring training, so once we get him into spring training, we’ll get him through out progression program for his running, then the baseball activities and see where we are at that point.”

Paparesta, who has been having a running text conversation with Chapman, said the third base “is doing fine.”

“He’s going to physical therapy; they start right away with him there. This isn’t Matthew’s first surgery, so I think he’s got a pretty good sense of what it takes to get back and rehab. He’s got a good facility of people he works with in Southern California.”

Chapman had been feeling some pain in his right hip for a good chunk of the season, but it wasn’t until he made a spinning throw Sept. 6 against the Padres that it flared up to the point where he had to come out of the game.

The early diagnosis was right hip tendinitis, but that was upgraded after Philippon, a longtime hip specialist favored by professional athletes, offered his second opinion last week.

Four months to recover. Bummer. Hopefully he will be ready to knock it out of the park next season.

